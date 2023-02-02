trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats based in Vienna

by The Associated Press - 02/02/23 3:15 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/02/23 3:15 AM ET
A view of the Russian embassy in Vienna, Austria, on March 19, 2010. Austria’s government said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 that it has ordered four diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow’s mission to U.N. agencies in the city, to leave the country. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s government said Thursday that it has ordered four Russian diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow’s mission to U.N. agencies in the city, to leave the country.

The Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that two diplomats at the Russian Embassy had “engaged in acts incompatible with their diplomatic status” and two at the permanent mission to the United Nations in Vienna “committed acts incompatible with the Headquarters Agreement.” It didn’t elaborate.

The diplomats were given a week to leave Austria.

Western European nations and Russia have expelled each others’ diplomats on several occasions since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started nearly a year ago.

Austria, a European Union member that has a policy of military neutrality, has given aid to Ukraine but not military equipment. President Alexander Van der Bellen was in Kyiv on Wednesday on a trip meant to underline Austria’s solidarity.

Vienna is home to U.N. agencies including the International Atomic Energy Agency and the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would respond in kind to the diplomats’ expulsion, according to state news agency Tass.

Russia’s ambassador to Austria, Dmitry Lyubinsky, said in televised remarks that he and Mikhail Ulyanov, the ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, separately visited the Austrian Foreign Ministry late Wednesday to hear about the decision.

“We voiced a resolute protest, rejected the unfounded allegations and warned about the inevitability of retaliatory measures,” he said.

Lyubinsky added that Austrian authorities failed to make specific accusations beyond “unfounded claims and vague references to the opinion of special services.” He said the decision would affect Austria’s position “as a neutral international platform for negotiations.”

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  2. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  3. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  4. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  5. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  6. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  7. House to vote on resolution removing Omar from panel 
  8. Trump’s tall tale of the tape
  9. Trump taunts Haley about past statements on challenging him
  10. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  11. Republicans introduce second impeachment article for Mayorkas
  12. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  13. North Korea warns US of ‘overwhelming nuclear force’
  14. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  15. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  16. Scott: ‘I don’t think it made any sense’ for McConnell to boot me from ...
  17. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  18. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video