trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Bank of America net income jumps 19%, extending the rally for big banks

by Associated Press - 07/18/23 7:02 AM ET
by Associated Press - 07/18/23 7:02 AM ET
FILE - The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Bank of America Earnings are reported on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
FILE – The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Bank of America Earnings are reported on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Bank of America said its profits grew 19% in its most recent quarter, the latest of the big banks to see its bottom line boosted by higher interest rates.

The nation’s second-largest bank by assets posted a profit of $7.4 billion in the three months ended June 30, up from $6.2 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, BofA earned 88 cents, compared with 73 cents one year ago. Analysts were expecting profit of 84 cents per share, according to a poll by FactSet.

Revenue of $25.2 billion came in just ahead of target.

Like its major competitors, BofA has benefitted from wealthy clients, businesses and other customers moving deposits to the bank in search of safety after this spring’s bank failures. The nation’s biggest banks are seen as having an implicit government backstop, due to their “too big to fail” status among the country’s financial institutions.

The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% from near zero starting in March 2022. Those higher interest rates have allowed banks to charge more for customers to borrow. Bank of America’s net interest income rose 14% to $14.2 billion in the second quarter.

BofA set aside roughly $602 million to cover potentially bad loans in the quarter. Many banks have been increasing their so-called loan loss reserves the last few quarters as customers start borrowing again after not doing so during the pandemic, and inflation starts stretching household budgets.

Shares of Bank of America Corp. rose slightly before the opening bell Tuesday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  2. Jordan threatens FBI’s Wray with contempt of Congress
  3. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  4. Why Crimea’s Kerch Bridge is a big deal in Russia’s war in Ukraine
  5. Proposed Alabama map rejects Supreme Court-mandated second Black-majority ...
  6. Tuberville’s controversies stoke his popularity in Alabama
  7. Four things to know about the rapidly changing housing market
  8. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  9. Minnesota AG compares Clarence Thomas to house slave in ‘Django Unchained’
  10. Supreme Court, Republicans to blame for lack of debt forgiveness, students say ...
  11. Georgia Supreme Court denies Trump bid to quash Fulton County investigation
  12. Jim Jordan considers holding Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress 
  13. If not DeSantis, who? Five alternatives to Trump for the GOP nomination
  14. End of AIDS could happen by 2030, UN says  
  15. Kemp says he’s ‘certainly not running,’ GOP can’t win White House ...
  16. House to vote on pro-Israel resolution amid uproar over Jayapal comments
  17. Top exec at Trump’s Truth Social resigns
  18. Can my job track my phone?
Load more