trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

by The Associated Press - 09/04/22 1:57 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/04/22 1:57 PM ET

UNION, N.J. (AP) — Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond, has died, the company confirmed on Sunday.

The company said Arnal died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from a building in Manhattan. He was pronounced dead in the scene and the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previous stints at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

“Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” said Harriet Edelman, independent chair of the company’s board, in Sunday’s statement.

Bed Bath & Beyond has faced turbulence recently: Its shares made a monstrous run from $5.77 to $23.08 over a little more than two weeks in August, in trading reminiscent of last year’s meme-stock craze, when out-of-favor companies suddenly became darlings of smaller-pocketed investors. On Wednesday, the company said it would shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business.

The home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it will close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former GOP rep: Trump gave Democrats ...
  2. These GOP figures have knocked Trump ...
  3. Lofgren says Trump’s Saturday rally ...
  4. Trump says Fox News pushing ...
  5. Graham defends ‘riots in the ...
  6. Why the US is becoming more brazen ...
  7. Ron DeSantis’s genius plan to solve ...
  8. Lofgren says Trump’s FBI criticism ...
  9. Trump may not be able to control the ...
  10. Seven races that could decide the ...
  11. Country singer Jason Aldean dropped ...
  12. Scrutiny builds over FBI’s ...
  13. Why China is fuming over NASA’s ...
  14. Trump must explain what he did and ...
  15. Biden backs California farmworkers ...
  16. Raskin: Ginni Thomas has ...
  17. Our narrowing options in Ukraine
  18. McCaul: A lot of Republicans were ...
Load more

Video

See all Video