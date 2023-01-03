trending:

AP Business

Biden to host Japan’s Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy

by The Associated Press - 01/03/23 9:21 PM ET
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks before media members at his official residence in Tokyo, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, after an extraordinary Diet session. (Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House later this month for economic and security consultations, the U.S. administration announced Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Jan. 13 meeting will include discussions of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, amid concerns over the potential for another nuclear test by the reclusive nation. Also on the agenda: economic issues, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climate change and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“President Biden will reiterate his full support for Japan’s recently released National Security Strategy, its presidency of the G7, and its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council,” Jean-Pierre said. “The leaders will celebrate the unprecedented strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and will set the course for their partnership in the year ahead.”

The two leaders last met in Bali, Indonesia, during November’s Group of 20 summit.

