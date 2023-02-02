trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Biden’s top economic aide leaving White House

by JOSH BOAK, Associated Press - 02/02/23 10:49 AM ET
by JOSH BOAK, Associated Press - 02/02/23 10:49 AM ET
Brian Deese
FILE – National Economic Council director Brian Deese listens as President Joe Biden speaks about energy and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Oct. 19, 2022, in Washington. Biden said Thursday in a statement that Deese would step down as director of the White House National Economic Council. That position had him coordinating policy across the government and negotiating with Congress on coronavirus aid, the budget, infrastructure, tax, clean energy incentives, investments in computer chip plants and other measures that the president signed into law. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is leaving his post.

Biden said Thursday in a statement that Deese would step down as director of the White House National Economic Council. That position had him coordinating policy across the government and negotiating with Congress on coronavirus aid, the budget, infrastructure, the tax code, clean energy incentives, investments in computer chip plants and other measures that the president counts as key victories.

“Brian has a unique ability to translate complex policy challenges into concrete actions that improve the lives of American people,” Biden said. “He has helped steer my economic vision into reality, and managed the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth.”

It was the second major departure in recent weeks, as White House Chief of Staff R on Klain is also leaving and being succeeded by Jeff Zients, who previously led the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deese leaves with the economy having so far avoided a recession that many economists anticipated as the Federal Reserve has lowered inflation by slowing down the economy. Unemployment is at a low 3.5% and semiconductor companies are building new plants, while automakers are shifting toward greater production of electric vehicles.

.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  2. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  3. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  4. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  5. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  6. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  7. House to vote on resolution removing Omar from panel 
  8. Trump’s tall tale of the tape
  9. Trump taunts Haley about past statements on challenging him
  10. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  11. Republicans introduce second impeachment article for Mayorkas
  12. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  13. North Korea warns US of ‘overwhelming nuclear force’
  14. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  15. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  16. Scott: ‘I don’t think it made any sense’ for McConnell to boot me from ...
  17. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  18. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video