trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Boeing stops deliveries of jet on questions surrounding part

by The Associated Press - 02/23/23 7:06 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/23/23 7:06 PM ET
FILE – The Boeing 787 Dreamliner after its landing at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris, upon its presentation for the first time at the 49th Paris Air Show at the airport, June 21, 2011. Boeing has again stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of questions around a supplier’s analysis of a part near the front of the plane, company and federal officials said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Boeing has again stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of questions around a supplier’s analysis of a part near the front of the plane, company and federal officials said Thursday.

Boeing said the issue does not raise an immediate safety issue for planes already in service. The Federal Aviation Administration was more cautious, saying it is working with Boeing to determine what fixes might be needed for planes recently delivered to airlines.

The discovery is the latest setback involving the two-aisle plane, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner and is mostly used on international routes. Deliveries were stopped for more than a year, until August 2022, while Boeing fixed production flaws including the fit of panels on the carbon-composite skin.

“Boeing temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after notifying the FAA that it is conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component,” the FAA said in a statement Thursday. “Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed.”

A Boeing spokesperson said the company based in Arlington, Virginia, “discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead,” a part that separates the nose of the plane from the pressurized cabin. Boeing did not name the supplier.

“There is no immediate safety of flight concern for the in-service fleet,” the company said.

Boeing said near-term deliveries will be affected but it doesn’t expect it will change the company’s forecast of deliveries for this year.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  2. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  3. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  4. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  5. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  6. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  7. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  8. Putin’s wartime bluster obscures Russia’s precarious future
  9. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  10. Four systemic safety issues the East Palestine crash report may point to
  11. Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce bill to audit US aid to Ukraine
  12. These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war
  13. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  14. How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia
  15. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  16. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  17. Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers
  18. Buttigieg calls on Trump to back reversing deregulation in wake of train ...
Load more

Video

See all Video