trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Broadcom’s $61 billion deal to buy VMware gets cleared by European Union regulators

by LONDON, Associated Press - 07/12/23 7:07 AM ET
by LONDON, Associated Press - 07/12/23 7:07 AM ET
FILE - European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks during a media conference regarding an anti-trust decision on Broadcom at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Computer chip and software maker Broadcom's $61 billion proposed purchase of cloud technology company VMware got the green light on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from European Union regulators who were satisfied by concessions to ease competition fears. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
FILE – European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks during a media conference regarding an anti-trust decision on Broadcom at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Computer chip and software maker Broadcom’s $61 billion proposed purchase of cloud technology company VMware got the green light on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from European Union…

Computer chip and software maker Broadcom’s $61 billion proposed purchase of cloud technology company VMware got the green light Wednesday from European Union regulators who were satisfied by concessions to ease competition concerns.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm and top antitrust enforcer, said Broadcom made comprehensive commitments to provide access and system connections to its only existing rival, Marvell, as well as any other potential future competitors.

The commission said the concessions mean the deal “would no longer raise competition concerns.” The approval from the 27-nation bloc is conditional on Broadcom living up to its commitments for 10 years, with an independent trustee monitoring compliance.

The commission had opened an in-depth investigation last year over worries that the combination of Broadcom hardware and VMware software could lock out rival technology.

The deal still faces scrutiny elsewhere. Britain’s competition regulator is carrying out an investigation with a deadline for a decision on Sept. 12.

Broadcom wants to establish a stronger foothold in the cloud computing market, and VMware’s technology allows large corporations to blend public cloud access with internal company networks. VMware has close relations with every major cloud company and provider, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Also Wednesday, the EU fined U.S. biotech giant Illumina $475 million for buying cancer-screening company Grail without regulators’ approval.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  3. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  4. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  5. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  6. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  7. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  8. Are your old CDs worth anything to collectors?
  9. FBI director to testify as GOP’s skepticism reaches fever pitch
  10. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  11. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  12. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  13. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  14. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  15. Study: COVID spread from deer to humans multiple times
  16. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  17. Colorado governor writes open letter to Taylor Swift ahead of Denver shows
  18. A record share of Americans is living alone
Load more