trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Bulgaria to let Russian oil refinery export despite EU ban

by VESELIN TOSHKOV, Associated Press - 11/22/22 8:02 AM ET
by VESELIN TOSHKOV, Associated Press - 11/22/22 8:02 AM ET
FILE – A worker, top left, works on the roof of the Lukoil headquarters in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, July 27, 2011. Bulgaria will allow Lukoil, a Black Sea refinery owned by a Russian oil company, to keep operating and exporting oil products to the European Union until the end of 2024 despite warnings by Brussels that it is against the bloc’s sanctions. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, File)

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria will allow a Black Sea refinery owned by a Russian oil company to keep operating and exporting oil products to the European Union until the end of 2024 despite warnings by Brussels that it is against the bloc’s sanctions.

The deal between Bulgaria and Russian-owned Lukoil will give an additional 350 million-euro (dollar) boost to Bulgaria’s budget, according to estimates by the government in Sofia.

“We achieved something very important: from January 1, 2023, Lukoil will transfer all production, revenues and taxes to be paid in Bulgaria, and not, as it was before, in the Netherlands or Switzerland,” Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Hristo Alexiev said after talks with managers of the Russian oil company.

The deal also benefits Lukoil, allowing its Bulgarian facility to partially avoid an upcoming EU embargo on most Russian oil products.

“The refinery cannot work if exports are curtailed,” CEO Ilshat Sharafutdinov warned.

The Balkan country’s sole refinery is the main source of gasoline and diesel fuel sold on the Bulgarian market, but half of the production is for export.

It contributes some 9% of the country’s economic output and employs several thousand people. A shutdown would cause serious troubles to the labor market in addition to the loss of refining capacity.

In June, the EU banned the purchase, import or transfer of Russian crude oil starting Dec. 5 and other refined petroleum products from Russia starting Feb. 5.

Bulgaria received an exemption and can continue to import crude oil and petroleum products via maritime transport until the end of 2024. It cannot, however, export petroleum products produced from Russian oil in Bulgaria.

Officials from the EU country assert that the oil products it exports will be Bulgarian.

“The oil products derived from Urals oil will originate from Bulgaria and can be exported,” Deputy Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova said Monday, referencing Russia’s export grade of crude.

Bulgaria’s government argues that the export ban would harm the country’s economy as it will accumulate a deficit in its domestic market after Lukoil’s refinery stops production.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  2. Supreme Court declines to shield Trump tax returns from Congress
  3. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  4. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  5. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  6. AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story
  7. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  8. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  9. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  10. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  11. Naomi Biden, husband moved into the White House before her wedding ceremony
  12. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  13. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even ...
  14. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  15. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  16. Raising the retirement age to 70 could save Social Security for us all
  17. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  18. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
Load more

Video

See all Video