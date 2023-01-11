trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

China preparing to expand airline service to United States

by The Associated Press - 01/11/23 7:03 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/11/23 7:03 AM ET
FILE – A passenger checks her phone as an Air China passenger jet taxi past at the Beijing Capital International airport in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Chinese air travel regulator is preparing to allow airlines to fly more routes between China and the United States following the lifting of anti-virus travel restrictions, state TV reported Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese air travel regulator is preparing to allow airlines to fly more routes between China and the United States following the lifting of anti-virus travel restrictions, state TV reported Wednesday.

U.S. and Chinese airlines are among some 40 carriers that have submitted applications covering some 700 flights per week involving 34 countries, China Central Television reported on its website. It gave no timeline for when normal flights might resume.

China suspended most airline flights and other travel into and out of the country following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

Most restrictions on movement have been dropped. On Sunday, the first passengers were allowed to fly into China without being quarantined after arrival.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China will talk with U.S. regulators to “promote the smooth resumption of flights” between the two countries, the CCTV report said.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  2. Second batch of classified Biden docs found at new location: report
  3. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  4. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  5. Pressure mounts on House GOP to punish Santos
  6. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  7. White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions
  8. Nation closing in on $31.4T borrowing limit 
  9. GOP rep: Republicans ‘tone-deaf’ on abortion
  10. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  11. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  12. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  13. McCarthy doesn’t call for Santos to resign: ‘The voters elected him to ...
  14. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  15. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  16. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  17. House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
  18. NYC’s No Pants Subway Ride canceled for second straight year
Load more

Video

See all Video