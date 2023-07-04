trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

China restricts exports of high-tech metals in a slap at Washington ahead of Yellen’s visit

by AP - 07/04/23 6:09 AM ET
by AP - 07/04/23 6:09 AM ET
FILE - A Chinese microchip is seen through a microscope set up at the booth for the state-controlled Tsinghua Unigroup project which is aimed at driving China's semiconductor ambitions during the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, China, on May 17, 2018. China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing this week. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE – A Chinese microchip is seen through a microscope set up at the booth for the state-controlled Tsinghua Unigroup project which is aimed at driving China’s semiconductor ambitions during the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, China, on May 17, 2018. China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer…

BEIJING (AP) — China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing this week.

The controls on gallium and germanium are intended to “safeguard national security,” the Commerce Ministry said late Monday. It said exports will require official permission once the rules take effect Aug. 1 but did not say what restrictions might be applied.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is frustrated by U.S. curbs on access to advanced processor chips and other technology on security grounds. But Beijing has been slow to retaliate, possibly to avoid disrupting China’s fledgling developers of chips, artificial intelligence and other technology.

Yellen is due to arrive Thursday as part of efforts by the Biden administration to revive relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, China’s military buildup, human rights and other irritants.

China is the biggest global source of gallium and germanium, which are produced in small amounts but are needed to make computer chips for mobile phones, cars and other products, as well as solar panels and military technology.

The United States gets about half its supply of both metals directly from China, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. China exported about 23 metric tons (25 tons) of gallium last year and produces about 600 metric tons (660 tons) of germanium per year.

The United States has blocked Chinese access to advanced chips and the technology to manufacture them and has persuaded allies the Netherlands and Japan to limit exports of chipmaking tools.

That threatens to delay or derail the ruling Communist Party’s ambitions to make China more prosperous and increase its global influence by becoming a leader in clean energy, telecoms, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

In May, Beijing banned use of products from Micron Inc., the biggest U.S. producer of memory chips, in computers and network equipment deemed sensitive.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  3. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  4. Yevgeny Prigozhin releases new audio message
  5. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  6. Federal court blocks Florida election law
  7. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  8. DeSantis faces GOP pushback for Trump-LGBTQ video
  9. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  10. RNC debate rules leave long shot candidates with few options
  11. Ocasio-Cortez warns of ‘dangerous authoritarian expansion of power’ in ...
  12. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  13. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  14. Texas Democrat on rare cancer diagnosis: ‘Wondered how much longer’ he’d ...
  15. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  16. Sheetz drops gas prices for most fuel grades to $1.776 for Fourth of July
  17. Harvard faces civil rights complaint over its legacy admissions
  18. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
Load more