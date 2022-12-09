trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Chinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner

by The Associated Press - 12/09/22 5:04 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/09/22 5:04 AM ET
FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 file photo, the first twin-engine 158-seater C919 passenger plane made by The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) is pulled out of the company’s hangar during a ceremony near the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. China Eastern Airlines Ltd. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, became the first customer to take delivery of the long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus, state TV reported. (AP Photo, File)

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese airline on Friday became the first customer to take delivery of a long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus, state TV reported.

The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China’s C919 is part of the ruling Communist Party effort’s to transform the country into a creator of profitable technologies and reduce reliance on foreign products.

The model delivered to China Eastern Airlines Ltd., one of China’s four major carriers, seats 164 passengers, China Central Television reported. It gave no details of where it would be operated.

The single-aisle C919, which is meant to compete with the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, has a range of 4,075 to 5,555 kilometers (2,530 to 3,450 miles), according to the manufacturer. The plane made its first flight in May 2017.

Last month, COMAC announced 300 orders for the C919 from Chinese leasing companies. The company earlier said it had 815 orders for the C919 from 28 customers, including GE Capital Aviation Services and Thailand’s City Airways.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
  2. Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar, U.S. Soccer confirms
  3. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
  4. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  5. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  6. What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
  7. Kansas Olive Garden manager fired after posting time off rant: ‘If your dog ...
  8. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  9. Kari Lake, Mark Finchem formally contest Arizona election results
  10. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  11. Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’
  12. These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
  13. Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt
  14. White House responds to criticism of Griner prisoner deal
  15. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  16. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  17. Progressives fume over party switch: ‘Typical Sinema’
  18. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
Load more

Video

See all Video