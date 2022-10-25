trending:

Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

by The Associated Press - 10/25/22 10:06 PM ET
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — If you’re thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink — stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems.

The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn’t include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant.

The products recalled by the Oakland, California-based company also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The products “may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water,” the commission said.

“The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria,” the commission said.

Testing identified bacteria in the recalled products produced between January 2021 and September 2022, the commission said. It said consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, throw the product in its container in the trash, and contact the company for a refund.

