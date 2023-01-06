trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Crane crashes onto mall in Norway amid high winds; 1 dead

by The Associated Press - 01/06/23 5:35 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/06/23 5:35 AM ET
A view of the scene after a construction crane fell over Melhustorget shopping mall, in Melhus, Norway, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Strong winds likely have knocked over a construction crane which crashed over a shopping mall in central Norway. Police said one person was unaccounted for and at least one person was slightly injured. (Gorm Kallestad /NTB Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A construction crane crashed onto a shopping mall in central Norway on Friday amid strong winds, killing one person and injuring at least two others, police said.

The winds likely caused the unmanned crane, which was at least 50 meters (165 feet) high to slam onto the mall in Melhus, which is south of Trondheim, the Scandinavian country’s third-largest city, police spokesman Ebbe Kimo told the VG newspaper.

The crane collapse caused damage to the first and second floors of the shopping mall and firefighters went through the building searching for people, said police, adding they used dogs and a drone in their search.

Police later said that a person reported missing had been found dead, adding that no one else was unaccounted-for.

Norwegian media said there weren’t many shoppers in the Melhustorget mall at the time of the collapse, which occured at 9:17 a.m. (0817 GMT; 3:17 a.m. EST). Those inside the mall, including shop employees, were evacuated to the nearby city hall.

Local newspaper Trønderbladet reported that the roof inside the shopping mall had caved in. The crane was located on a building site at the mall, which was undergoing an expansion with new shops and apartments. The expanded mall was set to open in two stages in 2023, according to the facility’s website.

A second crane was on the same building site and Norwegian news agency NTB said police were looking into securing other tall machinery in the area.

Strong winds were reported over Norway on Friday, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight
  2. McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight
  3. NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, modifies playoffs
  4. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  5. The Hill’s Morning Report — Speaker deal slowly coming together
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  8. The Memo: Chip Roy seizes his moment
  9. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  10. Past time for McCarthy to bow out
  11. Gaetz on Trump backing of McCarthy: ‘HR wasn’t always his strong suit’
  12. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  13. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  14. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  15. Democrats worry over potential of retirements in Senate
  16. Americans wonder: What’s wrong with Kevin McCarthy?
  17. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  18. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
Load more

Video

See all Video