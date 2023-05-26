trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Credit Suisse owes millions to Georgia’s billionaire ex-prime minister, court says

by COURTNEY BONNELL, Associated Press - 05/26/23 10:54 AM ET
by COURTNEY BONNELL, Associated Press - 05/26/23 10:54 AM ET
FILE - The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen on a building in Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2015. A Singapore court ruled Friday, May 26, 2023, that Credit Suisse owes billionaire and former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili hundreds of millions of dollars for failing to protect his money in a trust pilfered by a manager, the latest scandal for the Swiss bank whose years of problems led to its takeover by a rival. (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP, File)
FILE – The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen on a building in Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2015. A Singapore court ruled Friday, May 26, 2023, that Credit Suisse owes billionaire and former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili hundreds of millions of dollars for failing to protect his money in a trust pilfered by a manager, the latest scandal for the Swiss bank whose years of problems led to its takeover by a rival. (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Credit Suisse owes former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili hundreds of millions of dollars for failing to protect the billionaire’s money in a trust pilfered by a manager, a Singapore court ruled Friday, the latest scandal for the Swiss bank whose yearslong problems forced its takeover by a rival.

Ivanishvili in 2004 put more than $1.1 billion into a trust overseen by the bank’s Singapore subsidiary, Credit Suisse Trust Limited, and the employee managing the trust “misappropriated many millions of dollars” over nine years before being caught and sent to prison, the Singapore International Commercial Court said.

The billionaire businessman, who amassed a fortune in Russia before serving as Georgia’s prime minister from 2012 to 2013, sued the Swiss bank for about $1.2 billion, saying it failed to properly administer the trust and keep its assets safe.

“The judgment published today is wrong and poses very significant legal issues,” Credit Suisse said in a statement. “Credit Suisse Trust Limited intends to vigorously pursue an appeal.”

The bank has previously acknowledged that it did not take reasonable steps to protect the trust’s assets as of the end of 2008 and agreed to pay more than $79.4 million last year in a settlement.

“The defendant is liable to compensate the plaintiffs for their loss,” which has been calculated at $926 million, minus the amount of the settlement, Judge Patricia Bergin said in a ruling.

She added that any payout in a related case in Bermuda must be reduced so there isn’t “double recovery.”

The bank has appealed a decision by the Supreme Court of Bermuda that Credit Suisse failed to prevent “fraudulent mismanagement” of Ivanishvili’s assets in two life insurance policies taken out with Credit Suisse Life, a subsidiary based in the island territory.

Ivanishvili claimed damages of nearly $554 million in that case.

The once-venerable Swiss lender has seen a string of scandals over the years that hit the heart of its business, ranging from bad bets on hedge funds to failing to prevent money laundering by a Bulgarian cocaine ring and accusations it didn’t report secret offshore accounts that wealthy Americans used to avoid paying U.S. taxes.

The Swiss government hastily orchestrated a $3.25 billion takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS in March after Credit Suisse’s stock plunged and customers quickly pulled out their money, fearing its collapse could further roil global financial markets following the failures of two U.S. banks.

UBS is trying to close the deal shortly, with the European Union’s executive branch signing off on it Thursday.

A day earlier, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said Switzerland’s largest bank is “worried about cultural contamination” and has used what he dubbed a “culture filter” to determine whom to bring over from Credit Suisse.

The takeover “comes with huge integration risks, but we think once we get through that, the clear value that can be created is very obvious,” he said at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  3. GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand
  4. Yellen says US will run out of money by June 5 if debt ceiling not raised
  5. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  6. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  7. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  8. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  9. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  10. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  11. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  12. Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign
  13. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  14. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  15. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  16. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  17. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  18. Cheney criticizes DeSantis for Jan. 6 pardon remarks
Load more

Video

See all Video