trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Crew extinguishes fire on oil tanker in Gulf of Finland

by The Associated Press - 09/22/22 8:43 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/22/22 8:43 AM ET

HELSINKI (AP) — A crude oil tanker caught fire in the Gulf of Finland but the crew was able to extinguish the flames, Finnish and Estonian rescue officials said Thursday.

The fire broke out on the 250-meter (820-foot) ship Alexia, 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the Finnish peninsula of Porkkala, the Helsinki Sea Rescue Command Center said.

Tago Trei, chief of operations at the Police and Border Guard Board in Estonia, which was taking the lead in the operation, said the fire was out but officials were still checking to make sure there was no further danger. No injuries were reported.

“The rescue operation is over, everything is under control,” Britta Sepp of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board said in an email to The Associated Press.

The website Maritime Traffic said the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker had left Russia and was en route to Istanbul in Turkey.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michael Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ...
  2. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  3. What you need to know about the ...
  4. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  5. Rubio edges Demings by 2 points in ...
  6. Republicans block bill requiring dark ...
  7. Trump claims presidents can ...
  8. Manchin’s permitting reform deal on ...
  9. House Democrats delay policing bills ...
  10. White House slams Ted Cruz for ...
  11. 1 in 3 says Trump did not have secret ...
  12. Five scenarios that could help Joe ...
  13. White House releases state-by-state ...
  14. Hard-line candidates could put ...
  15. Amanpour, Iranian president walk away ...
  16. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  17. These are the happiest states in ...
  18. Florida Democratic state lawmaker to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video