trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Czech government faces no-confidence vote in Parliament

by The Associated Press - 01/17/23 6:51 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/17/23 6:51 AM ET
FILE – Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala holds a speech at the Parliament in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. On Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 The Czech coalition government faced a parliamentary no-confidence vote over the opposition’s claims of its incompetence. The main opposition centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis accused the government of not doing enough to help people cope with soaring inflation driven by high energy prices. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government on Tuesday faced a parliamentary no-confidence vote over opposition claims of incompetence.

The main opposition centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis accused the government, among other issues, of not doing enough to help people cope with soaring inflation driven by high energy prices and of refusing to communicate with the opposition on its plans.

The government dismissed the accusations and questioned the timing of the vote, which will take place before the second round of the presidential election. Czech lawmakers were debating the no-confidence motion, with a vote expected late Tuesday or on Wednesday.

Babis, the former prime minister, advanced on Saturday to a runoff presidential vote together with retired army Gen. Petr Pavel.

Babis has been trying to present Pavel as a government candidate.

The coalition has endorsed three presidential candidates before the first round, including Pavel, but they all were running as independents.

The coalition hasn’t campaigned for any of the three.

The runoff for the largely ceremonial post is scheduled for Jan. 27-28.

The two opposition parties, including ANO and the anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy party, are unlikely to oust the five-party coalition government, led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, which has a comfortable majority in the lower house of Parliament.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar land Oversight committee assignments after ...
  2. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  3. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  4. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  5. McConnell calls on Department of Justice to treat Trump and Biden equally 
  6. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  7. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: 'We'll handle that the way I handle ...
  8. George Santos gets two committee assignments
  9. DeSantis prohibits Florida state-run fund managers from considering ESG factors
  10. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  11. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  12. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  13. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  14. Matt Schlapp accused of sexual assault by Walker aide in lawsuit
  15. These US airports had the most guns confiscated from passengers
  16. ‘The View’s’ Behar says Biden should admit to hypocrisy over classified ...
  17. Zelensky adviser resigns after blaming Ukraine for Dnipro apartment bombing
  18. Here’s how California is trying to hold on to its rainwater 
Load more

Video

See all Video