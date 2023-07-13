trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Delta executives say they’re not seeing the drop in airfares that the government reports

by DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press - 07/13/23 3:50 PM ET
by DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press - 07/13/23 3:50 PM ET
FILE - A Delta Airlines plane leaves the gate on July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
FILE – A Delta Airlines plane leaves the gate on July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Delta Air Lines executives say they’re not seeing the drop in average airfares that federal officials believe are contributing to lower inflation.

The Labor Department’s latest consumer price index this week showed average airfares falling 8% from May to June on a seasonally adjusted basis.

“We’re not seeing the same, and it’s a different data point than what we have,” Delta President Glen Hauenstein said on the airline’s second-quarter earnings call. He dismissed the Labor Department’s methodology as a “ample of a sample.”

Analysts agreed with Delta’s assessment. JPMorgan’s Jamie Baker said the government figure excludes corporate and most premium travel and is drawn heavily from discount-airline service. He blamed the CPI number for causing airline stocks to fall Wednesday, when the Labor Department report came out.

Delta executives seemed far more willing to accept the Labor Department’s calculation that average fares last month were 19% lower than they were in June of last year.

CEO Ed Bastian said it is important to remember that at this time last year, many people were just beginning to travel after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but airlines weren’t yet fully staffed. As a result, demand was far stronger than supply.

“People didn’t care where they were going or how much they spent. They just wanted to go someplace,” he said. “We were seeing fares up 30%, 40%, 50%” for some domestic flights. “That’s obviously not sustainable.”

The Labor Department’s monthly CPI report indicated that lower prices for airline tickets, gasoline and used cars in June helped produce the lowest inflation since early 2021 — 3% compared with a year earlier.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  4. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  5. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  6. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  7. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  8. GOP ad goes after Trump over Iowa governor attack 
  9. Tucker Carlson, Pence clash over support for Ukraine
  10. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  11. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  12. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  13. DeSantis faces potential make-or-break moment with first GOP debate
  14. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  15. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  16. Judicial panel issues pause on ruling limiting Biden communications with social ...
  17. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  18. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
Load more