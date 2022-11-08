trending:

AP Business

Disney posts Q4 results below Wall Street estimates

by The Associated Press - 11/08/22 4:48 PM ET
FILE – The Disney+ streaming log-in screen is displayed on a television, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in East Derry, N.H. Walt Disney reports quarterly financial results reports quarterly financial results Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter, sending its shares lower in after-hours trading.

The company said it earned $162 million, or 9 cents per share, in the July-September quarter, nearly flat compared to $160 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Disney earned 30 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 56 cents per share on that basis, according to FactSet.

Revenue grew 9% to $20.15 billion from $18.53 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $21.27 billion.

Disney said it ended its fiscal year with more than 235 million subscribers to its streaming services. That’s above analysts’ expectations of 231.5 million.

CEO Bob Chapek said the company still expects Disney+ to be profitable in 2024 “assuming we don not see a meaningful shift in the economic climate.”

Shares in Disney, which is based in Burbank, California, fell $6.15, or 6.2%, to $93.75 in after-hours trading.

