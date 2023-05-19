trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Disney World’s “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel to close

by AP - 05/19/23 1:19 PM ET
by AP - 05/19/23 1:19 PM ET

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — No more premium stay in a galaxy far, far away: Disney World’s “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel is making its last voyage at the end of September.

The hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida opened in March 2022 and lets guests create and live out “Star Wars” immersive adventures. It costs nearly $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay.

“This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans,” a company spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

Disney said on the hotel’s website that new bookings are “temporarily paused” but will resume May 26 for available voyages through Sept. 28-30.

The company said it would reach out to guests who booked stays for that time or later to discuss alternatives.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  2. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  3. Colorado GOP fears it’s ceding ground to Democrats
  4. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  5. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  6. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  7. Georgia prosecutor clears decks for possible Trump charges
  8. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  9. George Santos lists himself as treasurer of his campaign after indictment
  10. Bipartisan lawmakers introduce legislation requiring AM radios in new cars
  11. PAC to draft Tucker Carlson for president launches
  12. Debt ceiling talks resume despite GOP frustrations 
  13. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  14. DeSantis says ‘zero’ chance he will back down from dispute with Disney
  15. Swalwell says former NFL player threatened to execute him
  16. Debt ceiling clash should push states to rely less on federal money
  17. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  18. The progressive-left mob has come for Daniel Penny
Load more

Video

See all Video