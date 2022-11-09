trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Dutch, UK fentanyl sellers hit with Treasury sanctions

by FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press - 11/09/22 12:09 PM ET
by FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press - 11/09/22 12:09 PM ET
FILE – The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. Two Dutch nationals, an Englishman and nine companies have been targeted for sanctions by the U.S. government for allegedly operating an illegal fentanyl ring that generated millions of dollars in virtual currency. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Dutch nationals, an Englishman and their nine companies were targeted for sanctions by the U.S. government this week, for operating an illegal fentanyl ring that generated millions of dollars in virtual currency.

Alex Adrianus Martinus Peijnenburg and Martinus Pterus Henri De Koning from the Netherlands and Matthew Simon Grimm from the United Kingdom are accused of using their firms to sell illegal substances to U.S. customers and receive payment through digital assets.

The Treasury Department said that between November 2018 and February 2021, Peijnenburg and De Koning generated millions of dollars in virtual currency from illicit drug proceeds through a synthetic drug sales website.

Grimm’s Netherlands-based companies, Natural Gifts B.V. and UK-based Erjm Limited, were designated for sanctions.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigations.

Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, have become the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the U.S. In 2017, 59.8% of opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl, compared to 14.3% in 2010, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“The Treasury Department will continue to deploy its counternarcotics authorities to disrupt those involved in the fentanyl global supply chain,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence said in a statement.

Nelson said Treasury was tracking down additional sources of virtual currency associated with the network’s drug trafficking activities “as we take further action to counter the abuse of virtual currency.”

Also Wednesday, Treasury separately sanctioned two people, Sri Lanka-based Mohamad Irshad Mohamad Haris Nizar and Turkey-based Musab Turkmen, who allegedly helped a sanctioned al-Qaida financier known to plot “incursions into foreign states for the purpose of engaging in hostile activities.”

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Boebert trails by 62 votes in ...
  2. Winners and losers of the 2022 ...
  3. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  4. Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic ...
  5. GOP points fingers after red wave ...
  6. DeSantis may face renewed pressure to ...
  7. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  8. Meditation just as effective as ...
  9. Navy relieves cruiser's commanding ...
  10. Chris Christie: Midterm results show ...
  11. Scalise announces bid for House ...
  12. Putin’s darkening shadows
  13. How Fetterman toppled Oz
  14. Putin may take ‘catastrophic ...
  15. When will we know who controls the ...
  16. Graham predicts Democrats will lose ...
  17. Here are the states where Democrats ...
  18. Biggs says ‘maybe not so fast’ on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video