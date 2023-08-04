trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Egypt raises interest rates as it battles spiraling inflation and households struggle to keep up

by AP - 08/04/23 4:07 AM ET
by AP - 08/04/23 4:07 AM ET

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Central Bank is hiking interest rates as the cash-strapped North African country continues to battle surging inflation and a depreciating currency.

In an online statement late Thursday, the bank’s monetary policy committee said the most basic lending rate, the overnight deposit rate, was increased from 18.25% to 19.75%.

Egyptians, particularly working class households, are struggling to keep up with rising prices, which have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. The annual inflation rate reached 36.8% in June, up from 33.7% recorded in May, according to data released by the state-run Central Agency for Mobilization and Statistics.

The prices of basic items such as grains, meat, poultry, fish and fruit have risen drastically in recent months.

“Given the balance of risks surrounding the inflation outlook, the MPC judges that a policy rate hike … is warranted in order to contain the inflationary pressures,″ Thursday’s statement said.

Over the past year, Egypt’s central bank has sought to offset rising inflation by hiking its main interest rates. The last hike was in March.

Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, with most of its imports traditionally coming from Ukraine and Russia. Since conflict in eastern Europe broke out in February 2022, the Egyptian pound has lost over 50% of its value against the dollar.

The country’s currency slide accelerated after Egypt’s government announced it had reached a $3 billion bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund in October. In exchange, the Egyptian government agreed to put in place several economic reforms, including a shift to a flexible exchange rate.

Despite making Egyptian goods cheaper and more competitive internationally, the depreciation has also increased the price of most imported commodities, including raw materials and basic foods.

Nearly a third of Egyptians live in poverty, according to official figures.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  2. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  3. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  4. More Americans say they can never retire
  5. ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’
  6. Kinzinger: McCarthy criticism of Trump charges ‘complete garbage’
  7. Senate Democrats press Roberts on Alito recusals
  8. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  9. Pelosi takes shot at ‘scared puppy’ Trump
  10. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  11. Democrat doesn’t think Jan. 6 committee was aware of notes Mike Pence took on ...
  12. Hospital computer systems in multiple states hit by cyberattack
  13. Republican group rips Trump in Fox News ad campaign: ‘He’ll do it again’
  14. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  15. Wisconsin governor pushes for prosecution of state’s 2020 fake electors
  16. In the military, physical fitness outranks gender ‘equity’
  17. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  18. DeSantis slams NBA players union over Orlando Magic criticism
Load more