trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Electric vehicles win truck, utility of the year awards

by The Associated Press - 01/11/23 7:34 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/11/23 7:34 PM ET
The Ford F-150 Lightning is displayed at the M1 Concourse car club, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. The vehicle won the 2023 North American Truck of the Year during an awards ceremony Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Electric vehicles took two of three categories for the first time in this year’s North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup won the truck category, while Kia’s EV6 battery-powered EV was named the top SUV. The Integra, a small sedan from Honda’s Acura performance brand, won car of the year.

Six of the nine finalists were powered by batteries, and analysts say the more of the awards are likely to go to electric vehicles in the future as the industry spends billions to roll out multiple new EV models.

Fifty automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada are judges for the three awards, which are announced every January. They’re chosen from dozens of candidates and must be new or substantially changed for the current model year. Automakers often use the awards in advertising.

The judges evaluate finalists on innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The selection process started last summer.

In addition to the Integra, finalists for the car of the year included the Genesis G80 electric sedan, and the Nissan Z sports car.

The Lightning’s finalist competitors were the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 off-road pickup and the Lordstown Motors Endurance electric commercial pickup.

Utility vehicle finalists included the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV and the Genesis GV60 electric SUV.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
  2. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  3. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  4. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  5. What we know about the Biden documents so far
  6. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  7. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  8. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
  9. Russia releases US Navy veteran detained for nearly a year
  10. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  11. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  12. Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’
  13. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  14. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  15. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  16. Ukraine zeroes in on western tanks in bid to rout Russia
  17. Cancer deaths down 33 percent in 30 years
  18. MSNBC shifts Hallie Jackson daily anchoring duties to streaming as network ...
Load more

Video

See all Video