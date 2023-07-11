trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from her 11-year prison sentence for Theranos scam

by AP - 07/11/23 3:01 PM ET
by AP - 07/11/23 3:01 PM ET

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has apparently behaved well enough during the first six weeks of her more than 11-year prison sentence for duping investors in her blood-testing hoax to be eligible for release nearly two years ahead of schedule, federal officials confirmed Tuesday.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons currently projects that Holmes, 39, will be released from a Bryan, Texas prison on December 29, 2032. That would be 115 months, or slightly more than 9 1/2 years, after she began her prison sentence of 11 years and three months imposed by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila last November after her conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy following a high-profile trial in San Jose, California, that riveted Silicon Valley for months.

Holmes’ prison sentence hasn’t changed, but like all prisoners who follow the rules can qualify for an early release under the federal government’s “good time” guidelines. Her projected release date — a few weeks before her 49th birthday — is in line with a prisoner serving her length of sentence.

When Davila sentenced Holmes, legal experts predicted she might be able to get out of federal prison in about nine years.

The Bureau of Prisons declined to explain the specific reasons for Holmes’ projected release date, citing “privacy, safety, and security reasons” in a statement provided Tuesday to The Associated Press. “Every inmate earns good conduct time and is projected in their projected release date,” the statement pointed out.

Holmes’ former lover and top lieutenant at Theranos — Ramesh “Sunny Balwani” — is also on track for an early release from his nearly 13-year prison sentence after being convicted of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy last year following a separate trial. Balwani’s projected release date is April 1, 2034, according to the Bureau of Prisons. That would be nearly 11 years after he began his sentence at a Southern California prison.

Both Holmes and Balwani, 57, are hoping to get out even earlier as their lawyers pursue appeals seeking to overturn their respective convictions.

Although they had separate trials, Holmes and Balwani were accused of essentially the same crimes centered on a ruse touting Theranos’ blood-testing system as a breakthrough in health care. The claims helped the company become a Silicon Valley sensation that raised nearly $1 billion from investors and at one point anointed Holmes with a $4.5 billion fortune, based on her 50% stake in Theranos.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  2. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  3. Democrats want DOJ to turn over info on Barr, Durham trip to Italy
  4. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  5. McConnell denounces white supremacy in response to Tuberville controversy
  6. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  7. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  8. Segment of Manchin-backed pipeline blocked despite inclusion in debt limit bill
  9. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  10. A record share of Americans is living alone
  11. Tucker Carlson hosting first GOP presidential forum — without Trump
  12. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  13. Greene brushes off Freedom Caucus ‘drama club’
  14. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  15. Anderson Cooper needles DeSantis for blaming bad poll numbers on media
  16. Kremlin spokesperson: Countermeasures planned in response to Sweden’s NATO ...
  17. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  18. Judge delays verdict in trial for two Oath Keepers 
Load more