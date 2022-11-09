trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

EPA to consider tougher locomotive emissions rules

by JOSH FUNK, Associated Press - 11/09/22 6:58 PM ET
by JOSH FUNK, Associated Press - 11/09/22 6:58 PM ET

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday it will consider adopting stricter rules on locomotive emissions in response to concerns raised by California regulators.

The EPA said it has set up a team to evaluate whether it needs to update the pollution standards for locomotives that it put in place in 2008, and to look at what the agency can do to encourage railroads to upgrade their locomotives.

The EPA said it recognizes that even though those 2008 rules set stringent standards for new locomotives, the railroad workhorses continue to be a significant source of particulate matter and nitrous oxide emissions because older locomotives often remain in use for decades. Those emissions are associated with increased cancer risks and other health problems — particularly in neighborhoods around railyards.

Diesel exhaust contains tiny particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs, carrying a variety of toxins that have been linked to cancer, lung disease, heart attacks and other ailments.

The EPA announced the new effort in response to petitions that several California-based agencies that regulate pollution submitted in 2016 and 2017.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla of California said he’s grateful the EPA is taking a closer look at locomotive emissions.

“Workers and neighborhoods near ports and industrial rail yards have been subject to increased air pollution from locomotives for decades, facing higher instances of respiratory illnesses and premature death,” Padilla said.

A spokeswoman for the Association of American Railroads trade group said the industry has long worked with regulators at the EPA and other agencies, and that railroads welcome the chance to continue that conversation about setting goals to reduce locomotive emissions further.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Boebert trails by 62 votes in ...
  2. Winners and losers of the 2022 ...
  3. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  4. Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic ...
  5. Putin’s darkening shadows
  6. DeSantis may face renewed pressure to ...
  7. What will Pelosi do now? ‘The ...
  8. GOP points fingers after red wave ...
  9. Here are the states where Democrats ...
  10. Meditation just as effective as ...
  11. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  12. How Fetterman toppled Oz
  13. Graham predicts Democrats will lose ...
  14. Navy relieves cruiser's commanding ...
  15. Disappointed House GOP reels ahead of ...
  16. Chris Christie: Midterm results show ...
  17. Five early takeaways from the midterms
  18. When will we know who controls the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video