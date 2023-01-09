trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

EU lawmakers aid Somali man fighting life sentence in Greece

by The Associated Press - 01/09/23 3:39 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/09/23 3:39 AM ET
Mohamad Hanad Abdi from Somalia arrives at a court in Mytilene, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The Somali migrant serving life in prison for people smuggling appeared in court Monday to appeal his sentence, in a case backed by a group of European Parliament members who say he was wrongfully convicted. Mohamad Hanad Abdi was sentenced to 142 years in prison in 2021, convicted following a deadly crossing in a dinghy from Turkey to the nearby Greek island of Lesbos the previous year. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — A Somali migrant serving life in prison for people smuggling appeared in court Monday to appeal his sentence, in a case backed by a group of European Parliament members who say he was wrongfully convicted.

Mohammad Hanad Abdi was sentenced to 142 years in prison in 2021 after being convicted following a deadly crossing in a dinghy from Turkey to the nearby Greek island of Lesbos the previous year.

Abdi said he had only steered the dinghy after it had been abandoned by a Turkish smuggler during the crossing. Two people drowned when the vessel took on water while 33 others were rescued. Many of the survivors backed the Somali man’s account of events, according to Abdi’s lawyers.

The case has brought attention to draconian sentencing guidelines in Greece introduced in recent years as part of an effort to fight illegal migration into the European Union.

A Greek left-wing member of the European Parliament, Stelios Kouloglou, is leading the campaign to have many of the convictions reexamined, an effort backed by other European lawmakers as well as Greek performing artists who have helped raise money for legal fees.

Last month, two Afghan men, Akif Razouli and Amir Zahiri, who had received 50-year jail sentences, were released from prison on appeal. Razouli was cleared while Zahiri was released after his sentence was reduced to eight years.

“International solidarity is vital for these refugees, who are victims of this unjust practice by the Greek government to condemn innocent people with excessive sentences,” Kouloglou said in an online post before the trial.

Fifteen European Parliament members have backed his campaign, signing letters of complaint to Greek authorities.

The country’s center-right government has described its migration policy as “strict but fair,” arguing that tough sentencing for smugglers is a key part of the country’s border defense policy.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating ...
  2. House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight
  3. Differences in the Trump, Biden classified document discoveries
  4. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  5. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  6. GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing ...
  7. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  8. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  9. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  10. Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid ...
  11. CBO: GOP’s IRS bill will add $114B to deficit
  12. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  13. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  14. Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
  15. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  16. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  17. Dr. Dre slams use of ‘Still D.R.E.’ by ‘divisive and hateful’ Marjorie ...
  18. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video