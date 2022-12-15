trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

EU leaders seek to stand up to US and avoid trade war

by RAF CASERT, Associated Press - 12/15/22 9:43 AM ET
by RAF CASERT, Associated Press - 12/15/22 9:43 AM ET
France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. EU leaders meet for a one day summit on Thursday to discuss Ukraine and further measures to contain energy prices hikes in the European Union. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders on Thursday sought ways to stand up to the United States over its new green technologies plan that they say unfairly discriminates against Washington’s best global ally when both should be standing shoulder to shoulder in their rivalry with Russia and China.

While the 27-nation EU argues the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act unfairly locks a longstanding friend out of the lucrative American market and excessively lavishes subsidies on made-in-America investments, it is now considering a huge subsidy program of its own to boost climate-friendly initiatives.

“We have to react with strength now,” French President Emmanuel Macron said as he headed into a year-end summit of EU leaders.

At the summit, leaders were seeking to counter fears that the EU was a waning industrial power sticking to free and open trade ideals while others jumped toward subsidies and protectionism to shield local industries during recession and tough economic times.

“We are in Europe, really, at the point where we risk to be de-industrialized,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said as he called for a common EU-plan to keep homegrown companies in the vanguard of green technologies that should drive the EU to become climate-neutral by 2050.

“We must boost European public investment to accelerate the energy transition,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote to the leaders.

Without such an EU-wide plan, “we’d just be competing against one another, while the United States would be running away with everything,” De Croo said.

The EU’s struggles to come up with a strategic investment plan came into focus because of the Inflation Reduction Act, a $369 billion investment plan that favors American-made climate technology through subsidies and tax credits.

EU officials and leaders object to the tax breaks and production subsidies, but fear that the “buy American” strategy might become a standard under President Joe Biden. EU leaders had long seen Biden’s election new administration as a watershed moment after four years of Donald Trump’s presidency during which trans-Atlantic relations steadily worsened.

Fears are that disagreements over IRA could lead to a trade war and weaken the united stance over the war in Ukraine.

The EU sought for decades to ween aging industries from state aid that kept noncompetitive sectors alive beyond their sell-by date. It now is considering subsidies to give emerging green technology companies enough seed money to develop in a competitive global market.

The main challenge is that such funds are spread equitably across the bloc because there is fear that wealthy and technology savvy nations like Germany and the Netherlands – those “with the deepest pockets” in the De Croo’s words – would be the only ones to thrive.

Meanwhile, the EU hopes that talks with the Biden administration can dull some of the sharpest edges of the Inflation Reduction Act, part of which is set to kick in after New Year’s.

Biden has acknowledged “glitches” in the legislation and said earlier this month alongside Macron that “there’s tweaks we can make” to satisfy allies. But a Democratic lawmaker who was a key architect of the measure said he had no intention of reopening it.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  2. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  3. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  4. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  5. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  6. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  7. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  8. National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
  9. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  10. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  11. Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk
  12. California commission cuts paybacks to rooftop solar customers
  13. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  14. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  15. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  16. Twitter suspends Mastodon’s official account
  17. Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
  18. Federal judge prevents Biden from ending Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Load more

Video

See all Video