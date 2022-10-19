trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

EU preparing sanctions against Iran over Russia drone sales

by LORNE COOK, Associated Press - 10/19/22 11:29 AM ET
by LORNE COOK, Associated Press - 10/19/22 11:29 AM ET
FILE – This undated photograph released by the Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine. The Iranian-made drones that Russia sent slamming into central Kyiv this week have produced hand-wringing and consternation in Israel, complicating the country’s balancing act between Russia and the West. (Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate via AP, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has gathered evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine and is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate, and killer drones are a cheap weapon to seek out and destroy targets while spreading fear among troops and civilians.

Russia is believed to have sent waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine to strike at power plants and other key infrastructure. EU foreign ministers discussed the use of drones Monday, as the 27-nation bloc gathered evidence about Iran’s alleged sale to Russia.

European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said Wednesday that there is “widely-shared political agreement that the EU should react swiftly now that we have gathered our own sufficient evidence. Work is ongoing in the council (of EU member countries) in view of a clear, swift and firm EU response.”

An EU official and two EU diplomats said that the sanctions could be finalized as soon as Thursday, just as EU leaders are meeting in Brussels. The measures would involve an asset freeze on one “entity” – often a government agency, company or other organization – as well as asset freezes and travel bans several individuals with links to the drone sector. The officials and diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details about the move before it was agreed.

The foreign ministers also agreed Monday to slap sanctions on Iranian’s morality police as well as 11 officials, including the information minister, over the security crackdown on anti-government protesters.

___

Follow all AP stories on the impact of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What Putin’s martial law order ...
  2. Judge orders more Eastman emails ...
  3. Tax filers can keep more money in ...
  4. Supreme Court urged to halt Biden’s ...
  5. Democrats ready for midterm blame game
  6. The Democrats’ social agenda is ...
  7. US saw record drop in home sales in ...
  8. Trump attack leaves GOP wondering if ...
  9. Warnock’s gloves come off against ...
  10. Israel holds fire amid mounting ...
  11. Pence takes several veiled swipes at ...
  12. Russia: Annexed Ukrainian regions ...
  13. January 6 Select Committee springs ...
  14. Special master asks Trump team for ...
  15. Democrats worry they peaked too soon ...
  16. Biden is viewed as a drag on ...
  17. Five takeaways from the fiery ...
  18. Cook Report shifts ...
Load more

Video

See all Video