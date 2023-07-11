trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Farmers pulls out of Florida property insurance despite efforts to stabilize the market

by BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press - 07/11/23 6:37 PM ET
by BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press - 07/11/23 6:37 PM ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Farmers Insurance became the latest property insurance company to pull out of Florida on Tuesday despite repeated efforts by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature have made to try to calm the volatile market that is making homeownership less affordable.

Farmers informed the state that it is discontinuing new coverage of auto, home and umbrella policies. The company said in a statement that the decision affects policies issued through its “exclusive agency distribution channel.” It said there will be no effect on 70% of current policies in Florida.

Critics of DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president, say he has focused too much effort on divisive cultural issues and not enough on making housing and insurance more affordable. The Legislature has grappled with the issue each of the last two years, including a special session in December.

Most of the focus has been on shielding insurance companies from lawsuits and setting aside money for re-insurance to help protect insurers. The Office of Insurance Regulation sent a letter to Farmers responding to the notice that it doesn’t plan to write new policies.

“Florida’s leaders have stepped up to the plate by delivering historic reforms to Florida’s property insurance market to ensure competitiveness and increase consumer choice,” Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky wrote to the company.

Yaworsky noted, though, that state’s recent law changes weren’t a factor in Farmer’s decision.

“We are disappointed by the hastiness in this decision and troubled by how this decision may have cascading impacts to policyholders,” he wrote.

Farmers said in a statement that the decision was based on risk exposure in the hurricane-prone state and that notifications will be sent out to affected policyholders along with advice on replacing coverage. The company’s website on Tuesday responded to quote requests for several Florida zip codes by saying coverage wasn’t available and suggesting links to other companies and resources.

At the end of 2022, average annual property insurance premiums had risen to more than $4,200 in Florida, which is triple the national average. About 12% of homeowners in the state didn’t have property insurance, compared with the national average of 5%, according to the Insurance Information Institute, a research organization funded by the insurance industry. At least six insurers went insolvent in Florida last year.

Florida has struggled to keep the insurance market healthy since 1992, when Hurricane Andrew flattened Homestead, wiped out some insurance carriers and left many remaining companies fearful to write or renew policies in Florida. Risks for carriers have also been growing as climate change increases the strength of hurricanes and the intensity of rainstorms.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  3. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
  4. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  5. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  6. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  7. Senators reintroduce bill to prevent US president from leaving NATO 
  8. Are the media turning against Joe Biden?
  9. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  10. Biden is wrong to oppose a NATO invitation for Ukraine
  11. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  12. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  13. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  14. Democrats demand GOP turn over info on indicted think-tank leader, ‘patient ...
  15. ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor affiliated with Oath Keepers acquitted of ...
  16. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  17. What to know about the potential actors strike looming at midnight
  18. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
Load more