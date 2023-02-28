trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

FBI says man had guns, ammo, fake marshal ID in baggage

by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 4:55 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 4:55 PM ET
Christopher Wray
FILE – The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A man who federal agents say tried to board a plane in New Jersey with three guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, and a fake law-enforcement ID is in federal custody and facing two charges. Seretse Clouden, who has a prior weapon-related conviction, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and having a fraudulent ID, according to a complaint posted Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

A man who federal agents say tried to board a plane in New Jersey with three guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, and a fake law-enforcement ID is in federal custody and facing two charges.

Seretse Clouden, who has a prior weapon-related conviction, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and having a fraudulent ID, according to a complaint posted Monday.

The incident occurred as Clouden, 42, of Wallington, New Jersey, tried to board a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 30, according to an affidavit by an FBI agent that was filed in federal district court in Newark.

Agents screening checked bags found ammunition and a ballistic vest emblazoned with “Deputy Marshal” in one of Clouden’s bags, according to the affidavit. They retrieved more of his luggage from the plane and found an AR-15 rifle that “meets the definition of a machine gun,” another rifle, a handgun, a taser, a spring-loaded knife, an expandable baton, a “United States Marshal” badge and U.S. marshal credentials with Clouden’s name and photo, according to FBI agent Christopher Granato.

The FBI agent said the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that Clouden is not and has never been employed by the agency.

An attorney listed in court records as representing Clouden did not immediately respond when emailed for comment. A U.S. magistrate signed an order Monday placing Clouden in federal custody and said Clouden and prosecutors want more time to negotiate a plea agreement.

Clouden was convicted in 2016 in New Jersey of unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Granato.

Last year, the Transportation Security Administration seized a record 6,542 guns at airports around the country. Most people who are stopped for having a gun at an airport checkpoint say they forgot they had the weapon with them.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  3. Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
  4. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  5. House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ...
  6. Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
  7. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
  8. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  9. Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia
  10. Hemorrhaging losses, the Fed’s problems are now the taxpayer’s
  11. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  12. House Democrat nods to Kellyanne Conway in push to make Hatch Act violations a ...
  13. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  14. 10 key figures who will — and won’t — be at CPAC
  15. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  16. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  17. These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
  18. Twitter launches Violent Speech Policy with zero tolerance for ‘severe ...
Load more

Video

See all Video