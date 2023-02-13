trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Feds probe United plane’s December dip near ocean off Hawaii

by The Associated Press - 02/13/23 1:11 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/13/23 1:11 PM ET

Federal investigators are seeking more information about an incident in which a United Airlines plane dropped to within about 800 feet (250 meters) of the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaii.

United says the pilots are getting additional training.

The Boeing 777 dropped more than 1,400 feet (470 meters) before climbing again, according to data from tracking service Flightradar24. The plane then continued on to San Francisco. No injuries were reported.

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that the investigative agency is still seeking information about the Dec. 18 incident, which only recently came to public attention after a report in The Air Current, an aviation-industry publication.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees airlines, said the United crew reported the incident under a voluntary safety-reporting program. The FAA said it reviewed the incident “and took appropriate action” without providing further details.

United said it worked with the FAA and the pilots’ union on an investigation that led to additional training for the two pilots, which is still going on. The airline did not explain why the pilots chose to continue the long, overwater flight to San Francisco instead of returning to Kahului Airport on the island of Maui.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  2. What we know and don’t know about the latest objects shot down by the US
  3. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  4. Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block ...
  5. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  6. China’s spy balloon: What really happened?
  7. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  8. White House: No signs of ‘aliens or extraterrestrial activity’ with ...
  9. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  10. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  11. Former NORAD official: Adversaries might be testing our systems with aerial ...
  12. Georgia judge orders limited release of grand jury report on Trump election ...
  13. Watch live: White House press briefing
  14. Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup
  15. House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation
  16. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Washington’s questions deepen after more ...
  17. College Board admits to ‘mistakes’ in rollout of AP African American Studies
  18. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video