trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Fired state TV chief’s World Bank job shocks many in Poland

by The Associated Press - 12/07/22 12:22 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/07/22 12:22 PM ET
FILE – Polish European deputy Jacek Kurski attends the election of the new European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek of Poland, at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on July 14, 2009. The sacked head of Poland’s state TVP, Jacek Kurski, confirmed on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 he now has a job at the World Bank, news that was met with disbelief in Poland, where he has earned a controversial reputation for having turned the broadcaster into the right-wing government’s propaganda tool. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former head of Poland’s state broadcaster said Wednesday that he now has a job at the World Bank, spurring disbelief in the European Union country where he is known for turning the news channel into a propaganda tool for the right-wing government.

Kurski, who has no finance experience, said on Twitter that he has been named an alternate executive director — one of 25 at the 189-country anti-poverty agency — and is giving up “some of (his) political activity and political ambitions.”

“I have always thought that there is no life outside politics. Well, there is,” Kurski tweeted.

The World Bank has no influence on the choice of representatives proposed by governments, the organization’s press office said by email. Critics had some harsh words about the appointment.

“In a move that defies parody, the Polish government is sending Jacek Kurski, the man who turned state TV into an extremist, homophobic, propaganda channel, to the World Bank. Nobody is more unqualified,” journalist and writer Anne Applebaum tweeted.

Economist and commentator Piotr Kuczynski said the news was “shocking” given Kurski’s lack of experience in banking.

In September, the 56-year-old Kurski was unexpectedly fired as head of government-controlled broadcaster TVP, which during his tenure was spreading far-right, homophobic and anti-European Union views.

Now, Kurski is employed with the Office of Executive Director representing nine European and Central Asian countries on one of the decision-making bodies for the World Bank Group. Those countries are: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Poland, Serbia, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  2. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  3. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  4. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  5. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  6. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  7. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  8. Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump
  9. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  10. Bruised Republicans point fingers after failure to capture Senate
  11. Gosar tweets, then deletes, support for Trump’s Constitution termination ...
  12. Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
  13. Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit ...
  14. Musk lashes out at SF mayor over investigation into Twitter’s makeshift ...
  15. RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’
  16. Fleeing from hurricanes, Americans are ‘flocking to fire,’ study finds
  17. Four ways Warnock’s win helps Biden
  18. Rick Scott defends ‘good, quality’ Senate candidates following Georgia ...
Load more

Video

See all Video