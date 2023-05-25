trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Ford electric vehicle owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next spring

by TOM KRISHER, Associated Press - 05/25/23 8:43 PM ET
by TOM KRISHER, Associated Press - 05/25/23 8:43 PM ET
FILE - A Tesla auto charges on May 10, 2023, in Westlake, Calif. All of Ford Motor Co.'s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations starting in 2024, according to an announcement Thursday, May 25, 2023, by Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE – A Tesla auto charges on May 10, 2023, in Westlake, Calif. All of Ford Motor Co.’s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations starting in 2024, according to an announcement Thursday, May 25, 2023, by Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

DETROIT (AP) — All of Ford Motor Co.’s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next spring.

Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the agreement Thursday during a “Twitter Spaces” audio chat.

“We think this is a huge move for our industry and for all electric customers,” Farley said.

Musk said he didn’t want Tesla’s network to be a “walled garden” and that he wants to use it to support sustainable transportation.

“It is our intent to do everything possible to support Ford and have Ford be on an equal footing at Tesla Superchargers,” Musk said.

Farley said there will be a cost to Ford owners, perhaps a monthly subscription, but he didn’t give specifics. Details of any financial arrangement between Ford and Tesla were not announced.

At first, Ford’s current electric vehicles will need an adapter to hook into the Tesla stations, which have their own connector. But Ford will switch to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard connector with its second-generation EVs starting in 2025, Farley said.

Ford said Tesla’s connector is smaller and lighter than those in use by other automakers.

Farley said Tesla’s Superchargers have great locations.

“We love the locations. We love the reliability,” he said. They will join Ford’s own Blue Oval charging network which has about 10,000 fast-charging stations, he said.

Ford EV owners will be able to access the Tesla chargers seamlessly with Ford’s app, Musk said.

Tesla has about 17,000 Supercharger stations in the U.S. There are about 54,000 public charging stations in the U.S., according to the Department of Energy, but many charge much more slowly than the Tesla stations.

The Ford-Tesla deal is separate from a plan to open part of Tesla’s charging network to all EVs.

The White House announced in February that at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla’s Supercharger and Destination Charger network would be available to non-Tesla electric vehicles by the end of 2024.

The chat between Musk, who last fall bought Twitter for $44 billion, and Farley came off without the embarrassing technical glitches that plagued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement Wednesday that he was running for president.

With Musk, DeSantis released the news that he would seek the Republican nomination, but the chat was delayed by glitches for nearly a half hour. Musk blamed it on straining of servers because so many were trying to listen in.

The Farley-Musk chat had a much smaller audience, than DeSantis, about 18,000 listeners at the start.

The number on the DeSantis chat topped out at 420,000, far from the millions who have watched televised presidential announcements. After the problems were fixed, the audience remained under 500,000.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  2. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  3. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  4. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  5. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  6. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  7. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  8. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  9. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for role in Jan. 6 ...
  10. Texas school postpones graduation after majority of seniors declared ineligible
  11. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  12. McCarthy faces GOP skepticism on debt talks, defense spending 
  13. Four policy takeaways from DeSantis’s pledge to ‘reconstitutionalize’ the ...
  14. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  15. Trump employees moved boxes at Mar-a-Lago day before FBI visit: report
  16. Biden assures Americans on Social Security, VA as debt default date nears
  17. Cheney criticizes DeSantis for Jan. 6 pardon remarks
  18. DeSantis says he’ll consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video