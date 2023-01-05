trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

NY sues over alleged fraud at failed crypto lender Celsius

by The Associated Press - 01/05/23 2:12 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/05/23 2:12 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network misled investors, leading them “down a path of financial ruin,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday in a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky that seeks to ban him from doing business in the state.

In her lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan, James said Mashinsky, a co-founder of Celsius, “engaged in a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of investors” by getting them to put billions of dollars’ worth of their digital assets in his platform.

The lawsuit alleges that Mashinsky promised hefty returns and said Celsius was as safe as a bank, but meanwhile was engaging in risky investments and not telling investors when those investments failed.

Celsius filed for bankruptcy last year, after halting its operations in June.

Emails seeking comment were sent to Mashinsky’s lawyers.

Celsius’ failure was part of a slew of problems in the cryptocurrency industry last year, along with the collapse of stablecoin Terra, and the implosion of lending platform FTX.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker election coverage: McCarthy loses ninth vote, chamber immediately ...
  2. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  3. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  4. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  5. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  6. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  7. Gaetz votes for Trump for Speaker on 7th ballot
  8. Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership battle: The blind fighting the blind
  9. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  10. Democratic leaders urging rank-and-file to remain in Washington to vote against ...
  11. House clerk calls on anti-McCarthy Republican as he’s on Fox News
  12. Omar trolls McCarthy with ‘Goodfellas’ reference 
  13. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  14. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  15. Rosendale, Waters name check one another on House floor
  16. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  17. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  18. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
Load more

Video

See all Video