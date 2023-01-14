trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Gas prices drop in NJ, dip across nation at large

by The Associated Press - 01/14/23 11:22 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/14/23 11:22 AM ET

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.27, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.28, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.30 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the recent surge in gas prices due to frigid weather and holiday travel may be ending as the weather improves and demand decreases. They expect prices at the pump to decline heading toward February but believe the national averages before Christmas will likely turn out to have been the lows for this winter.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  2. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  3. As possible recession looms, these fields have best job security: report
  4. Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges over patient’s death
  5. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  6. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  7. Risk of prosecution on Biden, Trump docs differs due to cooperation
  8. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  9. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  10. Document-gate: What did the president know?
  11. White House under pressure to explain why it didn’t reveal documents ...
  12. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  13. University: Student stabbed on bus because she is Asian
  14. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  15. Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
  16. Five more classified documents found at Biden’s Wilmington home, lawyer says
  17. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  18. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
Load more

Video

See all Video