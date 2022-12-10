trending:

AP Business

Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

by The Associated Press - 12/10/22 10:54 AM ET

FILE – A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country, Saturday, Dec. 10, as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

TRENTON. N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.31, down 13 cents last week. Drivers were paying $3.33 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say gas prices will likely continue to drop next week, though not as sharply as in recent weeks given the decision by OPEC to continue cutting production.

