trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy

by The Associated Press - 10/15/22 8:54 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/15/22 8:54 AM ET
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES) in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country bloc.

Speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Scholz advocated for gradually abolishing the principle of unanimity for decisions in foreign policy, but also in other areas such as tax policy.

“I know that we still have a lot of convincing to do there,” the chancellor said. “But I also say clearly: if a geopolitical Europe is our aspiration, then majority decisions are a gain and not a loss of sovereignty.”

Currently, many EU decisions can only be made if all countries vote unanimously.

Scholz also supports more military autonomy of the EU. He called for coordinated procurement of weapons and equipment, the establishment of an EU rapid reaction force by 2025, and a EU headquarters for European armed forces.

“In Europe, we need better interplay between our defense efforts,” he said. “In the future, Europe will need a coordinated increase in capabilities … we must confidently and jointly advance European defense.”

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the ...
  2. Walker scolded for flashing badge in ...
  3. Ron Johnson booed after curious ...
  4. Trump skirts testimony question in ...
  5. Here are the states with the best and ...
  6. Oz, Pennsylvania become linchpin to ...
  7. Georgia’s Walker-Warnock ...
  8. Here's why inflation isn't slowing
  9. Daylight saving time: These states ...
  10. Here are 10 critical House races to ...
  11. In a twist for first ladies, Jill ...
  12. Bill Maher slams Herschel ...
  13. BQ.1 COVID-19 variant becomes ...
  14. Americans’ nuclear fears surge to ...
  15. Proposed climate rule is ...
  16. Fox News contributor responds after ...
  17. 6 MLB teams have never won a World ...
  18. The Memo: Walker gives GOP hope with ...
Load more

Video

See all Video