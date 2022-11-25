trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

German economy sees stronger growth in 3rd quarter

by The Associated Press - 11/25/22 4:08 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/25/22 4:08 AM ET
FILE – The buildings of the banking district are surrounded by fog in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy saw stronger growth in the third quarter than expected as consumer spending picked up following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

Officials figures released Friday show gross domestic product in Europe’s biggest economy grew by 0.4% from July to September, 0.1 percentage points higher than previously forecast.

GDP is a widely used measure of the production of goods and services in a country, but critics say it provides only a one-sided account of how an economy is faring. The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has acknowledged that GDP “falls short of providing a suitable measure of people’s material well-being for which alternative indicators may be more appropriate.”

Gross domestic product is expected to decline in the last months of the year and in the first three months of next year.

The OECD forecasts that global economic growth will be slowed next year due to the fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
  2. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  3. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  4. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  5. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  6. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  7. Trump met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes alongside Ye at Mar-a-Lago
  8. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  9. Five crucial questions as Russia-Ukraine war enters winter
  10. Ex-surgeon general: ‘People still are afraid to touch anything that is ...
  11. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  12. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  13. The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
  14. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  15. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  16. Partisan redistricting gave Republicans control of the House. Will a ...
  17. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 1957 photo showing him outside segregated high ...
  18. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
Load more

Video

See all Video