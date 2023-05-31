trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

German inflation slows to 6.1% in May, though food prices are still surging

by AP - 05/31/23 9:13 AM ET
by AP - 05/31/23 9:13 AM ET
A hydrogen train passes a field with poppy flowers in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A hydrogen train passes a field with poppy flowers in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — German inflation eased to 6.1% in May following several months of declines, even as Europe’s biggest economy registered another painful increase in food prices of nearly 15%.

Preliminary figures show that the annual inflation rate was lower than the 7.2% registered in April, the Federal Statistical Office said Wednesday. In February, it stood at 8.7%.

Increases in energy prices, which drove inflation immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, were much lower in May at 2.6% — in part because of the sharp rises a year earlier and government efforts to offset their impact.

Those measures include the introduction of a ticket that allows people to use local and regional public transport across Germany for 49 euros ($52.50) per month. That ticket has been available since May 1, and about 10 million people have bought it so far, according to the VDV group, an association of transport companies.

Food prices now are driving inflation, although the annual increase in food costs was down to 14.9% in May from 22.3% in March.

On Tuesday, the statistics office said real wages in Germany were 2.3% lower in the first quarter than a year earlier, despite a 5.6% increase in nominal wages.

Last week, official data showed the German economy shrank in the first three months of this year, marking the second quarter of contraction that is one definition of recession.

Gross domestic product declined by 0.3% in the January-March period compared with the previous quarter. That follows a drop of 0.5% in the last quarter of 2022.

Germany is one of the 20 countries that uses the euro currency, and inflation figures for that wider eurozone will be reported Thursday. The rate inched up to 7% in April.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  3. McCarthy’s future on the line as he whips debt ceiling deal
  4. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  5. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  6. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  7. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  8. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  9. Live coverage: Debt limit deal hangs on bipartisan backing in House
  10. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  11. Minor miracle: Conservatives got a win out of a debt-ceiling showdown
  12. White House, GOP both claim victory on student loans in debt limit bill
  13. Manhattan DA pushes back on Trump attempt to move hush money case to federal ...
  14. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  15. House Republican says there won’t be a default if debt bill fails
  16. How Moscow drone attack helps ‘shatter the myth’ of Putin’s war 
  17. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  18. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
Load more

Video

See all Video