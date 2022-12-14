trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

German lawmakers OK defense purchases including F-35 jets

by The Associated Press - 12/14/22 11:30 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/14/22 11:30 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for a series of defense procurement projects, including the purchase of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, as Berlin begins to spend a huge fund to strengthen the country’s military.

Germany in mid-March announced plans to replace aging Tornado bomber jets with 35 F-35A Lightning II aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons. That was one of a series of projects worth a total of nearly 13 billion euros (nearly $13.8 billion) that have now been approved by parliament’s budget committee.

Air force commander Ingo Gerhartz said that pilot training on the F-35s will start in 2026 and the first planes should come to Germany in 2027.

The German military has no nuclear weapons of its own, but as part of the system of nuclear deterrence developed during the Cold War it maintained bombers capable of carrying U.S. atomic bombs, some of which are stationed in Germany.

The budget committee, which has to approve any military procurement project larger than 25 million euros, gave the green light for eight projects in total on Wednesday. They also included the purchase of new assault rifles and radio systems and an upgrade to Puma armored personnel carriers.

Much of the funding comes from the 100 billion-euro fund to upgrade the military that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February and that parliament approved in June.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht dismissed suggestions that the government had been too slow to get going on its defense spending drive. She said officials have moved fast but that “such projects must be carefully negotiated — this is tax money.”

Officials acknowledge that the German military, the Bundeswehr, has for years suffered from neglect and in particular from aging, poorly functioning equipment. Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats and the main center-right opposition party, which led the government for 16 years under ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel, have blamed each other for that.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  3. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  4. White House: GOP lawmaker’s call for martial law ‘disgusting affront’ to ...
  5. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  6. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  7. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  8. Liberals struggle to find viable Twitter alternative after Musk takeover
  9. Can America survive two more Biden years?
  10. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  11. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  12. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen,’ dies at 40: reports
  13. DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines 
  14. Rick Scott faces uncertain future after bruising midterm year
  15. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  16. Hutchinson calls another Trump White House bid ‘worst scenario’ for ...
  17. These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit
  18. Five takeaways from the fusion energy breakthrough
Load more

Video

See all Video