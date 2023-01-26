trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Germany apologizes for leopard jibe that upset some Africans

by GERALD IMRAY, Associated Press - 01/26/23 8:57 AM ET
by GERALD IMRAY, Associated Press - 01/26/23 8:57 AM ET
FILE — A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011. The German government has confirmed it will provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that Germany was “acting in close coordination” with its allies. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Germany apologized on Thursday for using a leopard emoji in a jibe at Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Twitter that ended up offending some Africans.

The German foreign ministry poked fun at Russia’s top diplomat during his tour of Africa when it tweeted that he wasn’t there looking for leopards, but using the trip to try and justify Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The tweet, and the leopard emoji the foreign ministry used on its official account, played off Germany’s decision to send some of its advanced Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help its military fight off Russian forces.

But an African Union official took offense at what she said was the continent being portrayed as only about wild animals. Ebba Kalondo, the spokeswoman for AU Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, tweeted back to the German government account questioning if Africa, its people and its wildlife was “just a joke to you?”

“Foreign policy is not a joke nor should it be used to score cheap geopolitical points by illustrating an entire Continent with colonial tropes,” Kalondo wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The German foreign ministry apologized and said that the tweet wasn’t meant to offend, but rather “to call out the lies that Russia uses to justify its imperialist war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Lavrov has visited South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea this week, where he has repeated his claims that the United States and its Western allies are using Ukraine as a tool in a “hybrid war” against Russia.

Many African nations still hold historical ties with Moscow. South Africa was one of several to abstain from a U.N. vote last year condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Eritrea voted against the resolution alongside Russia, Belarus, North Korea and Syria.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US will send Ukraine more modern version of Abrams tank
  2. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  3. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  4. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  5. 3-month-old conjoined twins separated in historic surgery at Texas hospital
  6. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  7. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  8. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  9. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  10. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  11. Trump’s typical social posts could push up against Meta’s rules
  12. DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
  13. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  14. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  15. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  16. Illinois governor slams DeSantis’s decision to block AP course
  17. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  18. Schiff jumps into California Senate race
Load more

Video

See all Video