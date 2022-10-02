trending:

Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

by The Associated Press - 10/02/22 8:44 AM ET
BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year.

The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.

The Zuzana howitzer is the flagship product of the Slovak defense industry and the only heavy weapon system produced in the country, dpa reported. According to the manufacturer, it can fire all types of NATO 155 millimeter caliber ammunition.

The German ministry put the total value of the procurement at 92 million euros ($90 million), with the three countries financing it equally.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

