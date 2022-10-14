trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Germany hopes to get key raw materials from Mongolia

by The Associated Press - 10/14/22 10:47 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/14/22 10:47 AM ET
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, arrive for a joint press conference after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that his country wants to strengthen ties to Mongolia, citing the country’s wealth of key commodities such as copper and rare earth metals.

Speaking after a meeting in Berlin with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, he said the two leaders had agreed to “deepen and also expand cooperation between our two countries.”

Scholz said combating climate change and transforming the energy sectors would be the focus of a meeting in Mongolia next year, adding that the country has “enormous potential when it comes to wind and solar power.”

Germany, meanwhile, is keen to strike deals to import more commodities from the landlocked Asian nation to reduce its reliance on countries such as Russia and China.

“Mongolia will become an important partner for many raw materials in our diversification strategy,” said Scholz, adding that concrete projects now need to be identified and legal certainty for investments ensured.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the ...
  2. Ron Johnson booed after curious ...
  3. Trump skirts testimony question in ...
  4. Georgia’s Walker-Warnock ...
  5. Here's why inflation isn't slowing
  6. Here are the states with the best and ...
  7. Walker scolded for flashing badge in ...
  8. Texas sheriff certifies that migrants ...
  9. Americans’ nuclear fears surge to ...
  10. Video shows Roger Stone calling ...
  11. DOJ asks appeals court to throw out ...
  12. Borrowers can apply for student loan ...
  13. The Memo: Walker gives GOP hope with ...
  14. Paul Ryan: Trump’s ...
  15. BQ.1 COVID-19 variant becomes ...
  16. Demand for Texas Pete spikes after ...
  17. FBI agent: Trump move on Steele ...
  18. The Memo: Here are the three states ...
Load more

Video

See all Video