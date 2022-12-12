trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

GM joint venture gets $2.5B loan to build battery plants

by The Associated Press - 12/12/22 5:14 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/12/22 5:14 AM ET
FILE – Kim Dong-Myung, LG Energy Solution Head of Advanced Automotive Battery Division (EVP), speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan.

The Department of Energy awarded the loan to the venture, called Ultium Cells, for the plants, which are expected to create about 11,000 jobs. The loan is part of a government program designed to address the growing need for batteries for electric vehicles.

The loan was first announced in July.

The Biden administration has been working to strengthen U.S. energy independence and reduce dependence on China for critical components. Ultium Cells will supply GM as it works to convert its light-duty fleet to all-electric by 2035.

The plants are planned for Lansing, Michigan and Spring Hill, Tennessee. A plant near Warren, Ohio, began battery cell production in August.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  2. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
  3. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  4. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  5. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  6. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  7. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  8. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  9. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  10. Greene says Jan. 6 Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if she planned it ...
  11. Bout says Griner ‘wanted to shake my hand’ on airport tarmac
  12. Special election to replace McEachin in House set for February
  13. Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health ...
  14. Jan. 6 panel eyes new beginning with DOJ as partner in Trump probe
  15. Are the Saudis reconsidering their nuclear posture?
  16. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  17. The Trump campaign that isn’t
  18. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Load more

Video

See all Video