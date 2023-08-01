trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Greece’s government is planning tougher penalties for arson following a spate of wildfires

by AP - 08/01/23 7:55 AM ET
by AP - 08/01/23 7:55 AM ET

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are planning tougher penalties for arson — with fines to be increased to 10 times the current level — following a spate of major wildfires that have already caused more damage than the 2022 annual total.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said details of the measures would be announced next month, but added that fines for causing fires deliberately or because of negligent behavior would match penalties introduced two years ago for the abuse of animals. Those carry a fine of up to 50,000 euros ($55,000) and a maximum jail sentence of 10 years.

“I am obliged to say that the next fire season will find us in a different position, It’s not just the penalties — the fines will increase tenfold — but we need a … change in mentality,” Kikilias said in an interview with state television late Monday. The changes, he said, would include school programs and locally based initiatives to promote forest fire prevention awareness.

Greece battled 10 major wildfires last month, including blazes outside Athens and on the island of Rhodes, during three successive heat waves.

More than 500 square kilometers (nearly 200 square miles) of land have been burned so far this year, more than double the annual total in 2022, according to the European Forest Fire Information System, a European Union agency that tracks wildfire damage using satellite data.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  2. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  3. What to know about the six co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  4. Comer jokes special counsel ‘plagiarized’ notes on Biden but put in ...
  5. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  6. Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned in Trump’s 2020 election case?
  7. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  8. High school boys are trending conservative
  9. Trump indictment details efforts to overturn 2020 election: recap
  10. Trump indicted on Jan. 6 charges
  11. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  12. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  13. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  14. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  15. Pence condemns Trump on Jan. 6 indictment: ‘country is more important’
  16. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  17. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  18. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
Load more