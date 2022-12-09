trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Guyana opens bidding on 14 new offshore oil, gas blocks

by The Associated Press - 12/09/22 1:44 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/09/22 1:44 PM ET

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana on Friday opened bidding on 14 new offshore oil and gas blocks, hoping to capitalize on interest in lucrative fields that are expected to make the South American nation a major oil producer.

Guyana is home to one of the largest oil discoveries in the last decade. In 2019, two years after the find was announced, Exxon Mobil lifted the first batch of oil from the seabed off Guyana’s coast. A consortium led by Exxon has since successfully drilled more than 30 wells near the blocks that are currently being auctioned.

President Irfan Ali said the bidding period will run from Friday to May of next year to give companies time to study the blocks.

Companies can bid through April 14 after paying a $20,000 fee to log into a virtual data room that provides information about the offshore area. Bids must be sent in by mid-April and results and awards made by the end of May next year.

“This, of course, will follow negotiations and evaluation of the bids that we received during this bidding round,” Ali said in a live Facebook post.

Guyana’s Cabinet has repeatedly said it will work to ensure that the country gets the best deal for what is widely regarded as its last remaining and revenue-producing economic patrimony-oil and gas.

Criticism about the current arrangements with the consortium, which also includes Hess Corporation and China’s CNOOC, the production sharing agreement and tax free incentives have received persistent attacks from all quarters of Guyanese society.

The deal basically allows Exxon and its partners to recover 75% of its expenses from production, while splitting the remaining 25% with Guyana in addition to a 2% royalty. Activists want the royalty to climb to 10%.

Government has declined to renegotiate the arrangements but has said it will try to cash in on the agreements for the new blocks now being offered.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
  2. Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar, U.S. Soccer confirms
  3. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
  4. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  5. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  6. What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
  7. Kansas Olive Garden manager fired after posting time off rant: ‘If your dog ...
  8. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  9. Kari Lake, Mark Finchem formally contest Arizona election results
  10. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  11. Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’
  12. These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
  13. Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt
  14. White House responds to criticism of Griner prisoner deal
  15. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  16. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  17. Progressives fume over party switch: ‘Typical Sinema’
  18. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
Load more

Video

See all Video