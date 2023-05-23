trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific sacks crew members accused of discriminating against non-English speakers

by KANIS LEUNG, Associated Press - 05/23/23 12:07 PM ET
by KANIS LEUNG, Associated Press - 05/23/23 12:07 PM ET
FILE - A signage for Cathay Pacific Airways at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, on March 8, 2023. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways fired three cabin crew members after a passenger accused them of discriminating against non-English speakers, in a case that drew criticism from Chinese state media. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File)
FILE – A signage for Cathay Pacific Airways at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, on March 8, 2023. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways fired three cabin crew members after a passenger accused them of discriminating against non-English speakers, in a case that drew criticism…

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways has dismissed three cabin crew members after a passenger accused them of discriminating against non-English speakers, in a case that drew criticism from Chinese state media.

Airline CEO Ronald Lam expressed his apologies Tuesday to the passenger and the community over the incident, which occurred on a flight from Chengdu in southwest China to Hong Kong on Sunday. He reiterated his company’s “zero tolerance” of any serious breach of its policies and code of conduct.

“There is no compromise for such violations,” he said in a statement.

The sacking came after the passenger complained in an online post that some crew members were disrespectful to passengers who did not speak English or Cantonese, the language widely spoken in Hong Kong. The person accused them of making fun of passengers’ English ability when they asked for blankets and other disrespectful behavior.

Cathay issued an apology on Monday on the Chinese social media platform Weibo for “the unpleasant experience” suffered by passengers on the flight, but failed to pacify the anger triggered by the passenger’s post.

On Tuesday, a Weibo account belonging to the overseas edition of the official Chinese People’s Daily newspaper sternly criticized Cathay over the incident.

“It seems that its company culture still maintains a sense of superiority that worships foreigners and respects Hong Kongers but looks down on mainlanders,” it wrote.

It said the airline should rectify itself and establish rules to halt the unhealthy trend.

Cathay is working to rebuild its business after years of strict pandemic travel restrictions forced the airline into steep losses.

In March, it reported a loss of 6.55 billion Hong Kong dollars ($834.4 million) in 2022 — an 18.5% increase from 2021 amid strict entry restrictions for the city during the first half of last year.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  2. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  3. McCarthy, Dems temper expectations on debt-ceiling deal
  4. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  5. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  6. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  7. Trump faces intensifying legal problems
  8. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  9. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  10. The top 10 GOP candidates for president 
  11. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
  12. Court sets hearing to consider suspending debt limit law as unconstitutional
  13. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  14. Box truck driver said he wanted to ‘seize power,’ ‘kill the president’: ...
  15. Russia intercepts two US bombers over Baltic Sea
  16. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  17. Illinois GOP legislator threatens violence if state passes all-gender bathroom ...
  18. South Carolina Senate passes abortion ban, setting up Supreme Court showdown
Load more

Video

See all Video