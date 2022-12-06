trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

IEA: Renewables could top coal as electricity source by 2025

by The Associated Press - 12/06/22 4:07 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/06/22 4:07 PM ET

BERLIN (AP) — The expansion of renewable power generation picked up sharply in 2022 and within three years it could pass coal as the top source of electricity, The International Energy Agency said in a new report published Tuesday.

The Paris-based agency said the global energy crisis stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered an unprecedented surge in renewables as countries look to wind and solar power to bolster their energy security.

More than 90% of global electricity expansion will be from renewable sources in the coming five years, the IEA said, revising its forecast for 2027 upward by 30%.

“Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster growth as countries seek to capitalize on their energy security benefits,” IEA’s executive director, Fatih Birol, said. “The world is set to add as much renewable power in the next five years as it did in the previous 20 years.”

“This is a clear example of how the current energy crisis can be a historic turning point toward a cleaner and more secure energy system,” Birol added.

Replacing fossil fuels with renewables will help keep alive the possibility of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the agency’s report. That is the more ambitious limit countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  2. Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
  3. McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution ...
  4. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  5. Fox’s Stuart Varney: Trump ‘losing iron grip’ on GOP
  6. Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
  7. Lawmakers agree to repeal military vaccine mandate in defense bill over ...
  8. Hertz to pay $168M in false arrest lawsuits
  9. Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in three states for communications
  10. McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense ...
  11. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  12. House panel directs Cawthorn to pay fine for improper crypto purchase
  13. Lingering Jan. 6 divisions on full display during ceremony honoring law ...
  14. Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution
  15. McConnell floats short-term spending bill amid ‘significant impasse’
  16. Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days
  17. Supreme Court declines to take up 2020 case against Dominion, Facebook
  18. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
Load more

Video

See all Video