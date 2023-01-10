trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

In-N-Out Burger expanding east of Texas, 1st stop Tennessee

by The Associated Press - 01/10/23 3:10 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/10/23 3:10 PM ET

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — In-N-Out Burger announced Tuesday that it plans to open a corporate office in Tennessee and restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026, marking the company’s first expansion east of Texas.

Gov. Bill Lee joined In-N-Out Burger Owner and President Lynsi Snyder along with other government and company officials in announcing plans for an office to be built in Franklin, a suburb south of the Nashville metro area.

Construction on the 100,000-square-foot (9,300-square-meter) office building is expected to begin by late 2024 and conclude by 2026. The eastern territory office will support business functions ranging from operations management to information technology.

Founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder as California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, In-N-Out is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. Its corporate offices are in Irvine and Baldwin Park, California, and there are currently 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

Lynsi Snyder, granddaughter of Harry and Esther Snyder, hinted that the Tennessee expansion will result in future restaurant openings in other states as well.

“Knowing that we’ll be delivering from our warehouse in Texas, we have mentioned, we haven’t named any one — there’s a path there that might cross a few other states,” Lynsi Snyder said. “So, don’t worry, there are others that will be included in this plan eventually.”

State economic development officials say the Tennessee project will create 277 jobs in Williamson County, where Franklin is located.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  2. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  3. Local NY Republicans call on Santos to resign
  4. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  5. Watch live: Nassau County GOP holds press conference on George Santos
  6. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
  9. FAA lifts departure halt after computer outage, thousands of flights delayed
  10. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  11. McConnell faces difficult 2023 amid Trump, House GOP pressures
  12. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  13. Royal PR battle rages as Harry spares no one
  14. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  15. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  16. Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees 
  17. Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer
  18. Santos says he won’t resign amid pressure from local NY Republicans
Load more

Video

See all Video