trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

India’s Tata will build a $5-billion new electric car battery factory in the UK

by AP - 07/19/23 9:56 AM ET
by AP - 07/19/23 9:56 AM ET
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, and the Chairman of the Board at Tata, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, left, visit Land Rover in Warwick, Britain, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 for an announcement on an electric car battery factory. India’s Tata Sons has confirmed plans to build a 4-billion-pound, or $5.2-billion, electric car battery factory in the U.K. The plant is expected to become one of Europe’s largest battery cell manufacturing sites when it begins production in 2026. (Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP)
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, and the Chairman of the Board at Tata, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, left, visit Land Rover in Warwick, Britain, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 for an announcement on an electric car battery factory. India’s Tata Sons has confirmed plans to build a 4-billion-pound, or $5.2-billion, electric car battery factory in the U.K. The plant is expected to become one of Europe’s largest battery cell manufacturing sites when it begins production in 2026. (Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — India’s Tata Sons plans to build a 4-billion-pound ($5.2 billion) electric car battery factory in the U.K., the conglomerate said Wednesday. The plant is expected to become one of Europe’s largest battery cell manufacturing sites when it begins production in 2026.

Britain’s government said the new factory, the largest investment in the U.K. automotive industry in decades, will create 4,000 jobs directly and thousands more in supply chains.

The plant is expected to produce about 40 gigawatt hours of battery cells every year, enough to provide half the U.K.’s electric vehicle batteries, Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said.

“Our multibillion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, JLR (Jaguar Land Rover),” Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said.

The new plant will supply batteries to other brands as well as JLR.

Britain’s government reportedly offered substantial financial subsidies to attract the industrial giant to invest in the country, but officials declined to comment, saying it was commercially sensitive information.

Carmaker Stellantis, which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot and other European car brands, warned in May that it would struggle to make electric cars in the UK because of the changes to trading relations under the Brexit deal.

The carmaker wrote to Parliament that it would face 10% tariffs when exporting electric vehicles to Europe, and said it was vital to “reinforce the competitiveness of the U.K. by establishing battery production.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  3. Greene displays graphic sexual images of Hunter Biden at whistleblower hearing: ...
  4. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  7. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  8. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  9. Gaetz says he'll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  10. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  11. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  12. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  13. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  14. McConnell declines to say whether Trump should be charged criminally for ...
  15. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  16. Judge rejects Trump’s bid to move hush money case to federal court
  17. Musk claps back at Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter criticism
  18. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
Load more