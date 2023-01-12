trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season

by FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press - 01/12/23 3:51 PM ET
by FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press - 01/12/23 3:51 PM ET
FILE – A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns, the agency announced Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season is Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns, the agency announced Thursday.

The news comes after the National Taxpayer Advocate reported Wednesday that the IRS watchdog is seeing “a light at the end of the tunnel” of the IRS’ customer service struggles, thanks to the hiring of thousands of new workers and tens of billions of dollars in new funding provided to the IRS in the Democrats’ climate and health law.

Agency leadership says taxpayers should expect a smoother filing season this year.

“We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell.

The IRS has most recently added 5,000 new customer service representatives who were trained in taxpayer rights and technical account management issues and is chipping away at the hundreds of thousands of unprocessed returns from last tax season.

The House Republican majority has promised to rescind the nearly $71 billion that Congress had provided the IRS, even though the bill they approved Monday is unlikely to advance in the Democratic-run Senate.

The filing deadline for most taxpayers to submit their 2022 tax returns, file extensions and pay money owed is April 18. That is because the normal filing date of April 15 falls on a weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday falls on April 17.

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Oct. 16 to file.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  2. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  3. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  4. GOP divided in rush to impeach Mayorkas
  5. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
  6. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  7. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  8. Another House Republican calls for George Santos to resign
  9. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  10. Democrats deliver as Republicans dither
  11. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
  12. Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’
  13. What we know about the Biden documents so far
  14. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  15. Here are America’s most popular and least popular governors 
  16. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  17. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  18. Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot
Load more

Video

See all Video